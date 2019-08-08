Contrasting of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 17 3.64 N/A 1.28 12.86 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.74 N/A 2.63 11.64

Table 1 demonstrates People’s United Financial Inc. and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to People’s United Financial Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. People’s United Financial Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

People’s United Financial Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -1.38% -2.44% -4.31% -1.74% -10.52% 13.79% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. has 13.79% stronger performance while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats People’s United Financial Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.