Contrasting of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 45 0.00 6.80M 3.60 13.42 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 1.91 23.40M 1.62 13.70

Demonstrates Peoples Financial Services Corp. and The First of Long Island Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 15,192,135.84% 9% 1.1% The First of Long Island Corporation 105,074,090.70% 10.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The First of Long Island Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was less bullish than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp.