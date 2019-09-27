Contrasting of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|45
|0.00
|6.80M
|3.60
|13.42
|The First of Long Island Corporation
|22
|1.91
|23.40M
|1.62
|13.70
Demonstrates Peoples Financial Services Corp. and The First of Long Island Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The First of Long Island Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|15,192,135.84%
|9%
|1.1%
|The First of Long Island Corporation
|105,074,090.70%
|10.8%
|1%
Risk & Volatility
Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, The First of Long Island Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|6.8%
|8.72%
|11.32%
|16.61%
|5.7%
|9.8%
|The First of Long Island Corporation
|1.24%
|4.44%
|-2.98%
|6.35%
|-5.87%
|10.88%
For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was less bullish than The First of Long Island Corporation.
Summary
The First of Long Island Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp.
