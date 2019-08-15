Contrasting of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Its Peers

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 25.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|0.00%
|9.00%
|1.10%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|N/A
|44
|13.42
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Peoples Financial Services Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|1.14
|2.72
The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|6.8%
|8.72%
|11.32%
|16.61%
|5.7%
|9.8%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.
Risk and Volatility
Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Peoples Financial Services Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
