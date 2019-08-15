Contrasting of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and Its Peers

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 25.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Peoples Financial Services Corp. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9.00% 1.10% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. N/A 44 13.42 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.