Contrasting of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 2.81 N/A 2.28 11.87 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.53 N/A 2.32 16.39

Table 1 highlights Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s potential downside is -3.34% and its average target price is $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares and 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares. About 7.5% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has weaker performance than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.