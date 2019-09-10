Contrasting of Pentair plc (PNR) and Its Peers

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is a company in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pentair plc has 93.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 75.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pentair plc has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pentair plc and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair plc 0.00% 20.00% 9.10% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pentair plc and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair plc N/A 39 17.69 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Pentair plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pentair plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair plc 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.14 2.59

With consensus target price of $44.33, Pentair plc has a potential upside of 20.27%. As a group, Industrial Equipment & Components companies have a potential upside of 25.45%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Pentair plc is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pentair plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pentair plc -1.2% 3.77% -0.08% -5.78% -10.51% 2.73% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year Pentair plc has weaker performance than Pentair plc’s rivals.

Liquidity

Pentair plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Pentair plc’s peers Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 1.85 Quick Ratio. Pentair plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pentair plc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Pentair plc is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pentair plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pentair plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pentair plc’s rivals beat Pentair plc on 7 of the 6 factors.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment, as well as heat management solutions designed to provide thermal protection to temperature sensitive fluid applications, and engineered electrical and fastening products for electrical, mechanical, and civil applications. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.