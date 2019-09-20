Contrasting of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

We are contrasting Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 NIC Inc. 18 4.08 N/A 0.81 22.34

Demonstrates Pensare Acquisition Corp. and NIC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and NIC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.49% and 91%. About 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3% are NIC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.