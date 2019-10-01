Contrasting of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 1.44M -0.45 0.00 Domo Inc. 21 0.00 19.66M -5.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 14,574,898.79% -1.3% -1.2% Domo Inc. 94,292,565.95% -253.9% -49.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 64.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Domo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.49% and 93%. Insiders held 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Domo Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

Domo Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.