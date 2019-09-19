Contrasting of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) and Its Competitors

As Mortgage Investment company, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has 5.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.60% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services Inc. N/A 24 9.63 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

With average target price of $34.5, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has a potential upside of 12.20%. The rivals have a potential upside of 97.50%. Given PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.46% 5.58% 8.64% 16.05% 27.06% 12.94% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s rivals are 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.