Contrasting of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has 74.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.58 1.44 2.22

$4.5 is the average target price of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, with a potential downside of -21.05%. The potential upside of the peers is 9.71%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has weaker performance than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.