Contrasting of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Both Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 42 3.56 N/A 3.45 13.13 Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.30 N/A 2.09 13.53

Table 1 highlights Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Line Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29%

For the past year Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats Old Line Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.