Contrasting of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 42 3.36 N/A 3.45 13.13 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.79 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Citizens & Northern Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.2% and 26.3% respectively. About 1.4% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has 12.72% stronger performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.