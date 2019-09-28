Contrasting of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, and a 27.19% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.