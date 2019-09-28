Contrasting of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|6
|4.49
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, and a 27.19% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 35.63% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.