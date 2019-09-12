Contrasting of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.78 N/A 0.45 14.66 Medley Management Inc. 3 2.02 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PennantPark Investment Corporation and Medley Management Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Medley Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is PennantPark Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 25.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Medley Management Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.22% and 49.9%. Insiders owned 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Medley Management Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.