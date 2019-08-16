Contrasting of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.78
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 26.98%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 19.79% respectively. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
