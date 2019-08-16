Contrasting of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

As Asset Management businesses, PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.78 N/A 0.45 14.66 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 26.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Investment Corporation and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 46.22% and 19.79% respectively. PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.25%. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation was less bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.