Contrasting of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 1.85 N/A 1.16 10.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PennantPark Investment Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PennantPark Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PennantPark Investment Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 31.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. About 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.37% are Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.