Contrasting of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Its Peers

As Asset Management company, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 0.98% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. N/A 12 29.30 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.