Contrasting of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

As Asset Management companies, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.22 N/A 0.94 12.86 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.07 N/A 2.27 9.78

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 10.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 38.66% and 55.29% respectively. About 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 7.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has weaker performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.