Contrasting of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.93 N/A 0.40 29.30 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.70 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 highlights PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ares Management Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Ares Management Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 13.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 6.78% and its consensus price target is $30.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems more appealing than Ares Management Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.