Contrasting of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

This is a contrast between Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 43 1.14 N/A 14.67 2.61 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.25 N/A 12.50 2.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Penn Virginia Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Talos Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Penn Virginia Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential is 107.22% at a $70 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Penn Virginia Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 99.58% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Talos Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.