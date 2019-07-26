Contrasting of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

We will be comparing the differences between Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 43 1.13 N/A 14.67 2.61 Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.30 N/A 1.68 2.45

Demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Southwestern Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Southwestern Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4% Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Southwestern Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Penn Virginia Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Southwestern Energy Company 1 2 1 2.25

Penn Virginia Corporation has a 110.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $70. Competitively the average price target of Southwestern Energy Company is $5.33, which is potential 145.62% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Southwestern Energy Company seems more appealing than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Southwestern Energy Company are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Southwestern Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3% Southwestern Energy Company -0.49% -10.09% 1.23% -28.7% -7.24% 20.23%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while Southwestern Energy Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.