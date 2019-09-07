Contrasting of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Both Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 38 0.98 N/A 11.42 3.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 9.35 N/A 0.55 9.57

Demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Penn Virginia Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Penn Virginia Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Penn Virginia Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation’s consensus price target is $70, while its potential upside is 136.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.