Contrasting of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) and Its Rivals

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PEDEVCO Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO Corp. 521,153,468.91% 163.30% 89.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PEDEVCO Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO Corp. 7.97M 2 0.33 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

PEDEVCO Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PEDEVCO Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

The potential upside of the rivals is 46.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PEDEVCO Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

Liquidity

PEDEVCO Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. PEDEVCO Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO Corp. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp.’s peers’ beta is 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.