Contrasting of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 27 3.59 129.15M -0.02 0.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 1.98 49.75M 5.17 14.51

Table 1 demonstrates Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 472,039,473.68% -0.9% -0.5% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 61,427,336.71% 65% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s upside potential is 16.53% at a $32 average target price. Meanwhile, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s average target price is $78, while its potential downside is -4.72%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is looking more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1.6% 0.29% -13.8% -12.28% -27.17% -1.13% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46%

For the past year Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has -1.13% weaker performance while Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has 12.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a REIT, the company is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.