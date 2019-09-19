Contrasting of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.60 N/A 2.32 12.28 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.99 N/A 1.04 13.19

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 69.1%. 2.8% are Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has weaker performance than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Commonwealth Financial Corporation beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.