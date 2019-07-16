Contrasting of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

This is a contrast between Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.49 N/A 2.32 11.78 Ames National Corporation 27 4.92 N/A 1.85 15.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ames National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ames National Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 1% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ames National Corporation is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -3.84% 0.29% -3.88% -2.43% -16.68% 8.3% Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43%

For the past year Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ames National Corporation.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.