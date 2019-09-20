Contrasting of pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX) and Its Peers

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
pdvWireless Inc. has 74.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has pdvWireless Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|pdvWireless Inc.
|0.00%
|-22.00%
|-20.50%
|Industry Average
|20.78%
|25.76%
|4.16%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing pdvWireless Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|pdvWireless Inc.
|N/A
|42
|0.00
|Industry Average
|799.16M
|3.85B
|37.18
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|pdvWireless Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|1.75
|2.33
The potential upside of the rivals is 19.22%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of pdvWireless Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|pdvWireless Inc.
|-1.77%
|-6.34%
|11.9%
|14.43%
|45.15%
|18.99%
|Industry Average
|3.12%
|8.88%
|5.85%
|19.88%
|21.70%
|33.39%
For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has weaker performance than pdvWireless Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
pdvWireless Inc. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
pdvWireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors pdvWireless Inc.’s competitors beat pdvWireless Inc.
