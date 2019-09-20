Contrasting of pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX) and Its Peers

As Telecom Services – Domestic company, pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

pdvWireless Inc. has 74.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.08% of all Telecom Services – Domestic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has pdvWireless Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.00% -20.50% Industry Average 20.78% 25.76% 4.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing pdvWireless Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. N/A 42 0.00 Industry Average 799.16M 3.85B 37.18

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for pdvWireless Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score pdvWireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.75 2.33

The potential upside of the rivals is 19.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of pdvWireless Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99% Industry Average 3.12% 8.88% 5.85% 19.88% 21.70% 33.39%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has weaker performance than pdvWireless Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

pdvWireless Inc. has a beta of 0.21 and its 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.77 which is 22.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

pdvWireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors pdvWireless Inc.’s competitors beat pdvWireless Inc.