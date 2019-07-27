Contrasting of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

We will be contrasting the differences between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.5% and 95.8% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.