Contrasting of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.14 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.49 beta which is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 1.1%. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.