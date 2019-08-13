Contrasting of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We are comparing PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.98 N/A -0.42 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04

Demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. From a competition point of view, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.