Contrasting of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -0.46 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. 1.3% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

Summary

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.