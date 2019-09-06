Contrasting of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.13 N/A -4.06 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

A beta of 0.7 shows that PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 162.37% and its average price target is $1.83.

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.