Contrasting of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.7 beta means PDL BioPharma Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.5% and 99.8% respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.