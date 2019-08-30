Contrasting of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

We are contrasting PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.96 N/A -0.42 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDL BioPharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 70.8%. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has -0.69% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.