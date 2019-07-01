Contrasting of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.35 N/A -0.46 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 24.13 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PDL BioPharma Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.5. The Current Ratio of rival Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and Chimerix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential -15.66% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDL BioPharma Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.24% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Chimerix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.