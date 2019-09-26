Contrasting of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.43 N/A -1.63 0.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 54.43 N/A 0.62 34.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDC Energy Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDC Energy Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Brigham Minerals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Brigham Minerals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s average price target is $49.25, while its potential upside is 63.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PDC Energy Inc. and Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.9% respectively. PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Brigham Minerals Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance while Brigham Minerals Inc. has 7.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.