Contrasting of PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

We will be comparing the differences between PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 7 1.83 13.47M -0.71 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 28 1.51 23.63M 0.62 48.08

Table 1 highlights PCTEL Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PCTEL Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 200,745,156.48% -16.5% -14.1% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 82,970,505.62% 5.1% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta means PCTEL Inc.’s volatility is 95.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PCTEL Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

PCTEL Inc.’s downside potential is -19.05% at a $6.33 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is $36, which is potential 7.08% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is looking more favorable than PCTEL Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PCTEL Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 88% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year PCTEL Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats PCTEL Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.