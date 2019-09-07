Contrasting of PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL Inc. 5 1.58 N/A -0.71 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.82 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 demonstrates PCTEL Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

PCTEL Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. In other hand, Ciena Corporation has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PCTEL Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. PCTEL Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PCTEL Inc. and Ciena Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

$6.33 is PCTEL Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.34%. On the other hand, Ciena Corporation’s potential upside is 24.24% and its consensus price target is $49.1. The information presented earlier suggests that Ciena Corporation looks more robust than PCTEL Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. shares and 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. PCTEL Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year PCTEL Inc. has weaker performance than Ciena Corporation

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats PCTEL Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.