Contrasting of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

We will be comparing the differences between PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP 21 4.04 N/A 1.61 13.55 The Williams Companies Inc. 27 3.36 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see PBF Logistics LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PBF Logistics LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.8% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

PBF Logistics LP’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

PBF Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, The Williams Companies Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. PBF Logistics LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Williams Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PBF Logistics LP and The Williams Companies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The Williams Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.2 consensus price target and a 26.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PBF Logistics LP and The Williams Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25% and 90.9% respectively. 0.7% are PBF Logistics LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Williams Companies Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61% The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75%

For the past year PBF Logistics LP has weaker performance than The Williams Companies Inc.

Summary

PBF Logistics LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors The Williams Companies Inc.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.