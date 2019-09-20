Contrasting of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
PBF Logistics LP has 25% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PBF Logistics LP has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have PBF Logistics LP and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PBF Logistics LP
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|27.02%
|28.36%
|9.27%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing PBF Logistics LP and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PBF Logistics LP
|N/A
|21
|13.55
|Industry Average
|553.35M
|2.05B
|17.96
PBF Logistics LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PBF Logistics LP is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PBF Logistics LP and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PBF Logistics LP
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.29
|2.31
|2.49
As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 29.03%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PBF Logistics LP and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PBF Logistics LP
|-0.05%
|4.55%
|2.73%
|-0.55%
|3.22%
|8.61%
|Industry Average
|2.27%
|5.05%
|5.45%
|13.99%
|11.52%
|19.39%
For the past year PBF Logistics LP has weaker performance than PBF Logistics LP’s peers.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PBF Logistics LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. PBF Logistics LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PBF Logistics LP.
Risk and Volatility
PBF Logistics LP is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.
Dividends
PBF Logistics LP does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors PBF Logistics LP’s peers beat PBF Logistics LP.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.