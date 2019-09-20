Contrasting of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PBF Logistics LP has 25% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PBF Logistics LP has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PBF Logistics LP and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PBF Logistics LP and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP N/A 21 13.55 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

PBF Logistics LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PBF Logistics LP is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PBF Logistics LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.31 2.49

As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 29.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PBF Logistics LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year PBF Logistics LP has weaker performance than PBF Logistics LP’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PBF Logistics LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. PBF Logistics LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PBF Logistics LP.

Risk and Volatility

PBF Logistics LP is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, PBF Logistics LP’s competitors are 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

PBF Logistics LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors PBF Logistics LP’s peers beat PBF Logistics LP.