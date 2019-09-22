Contrasting of PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

As Business Services businesses, PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 11 17.48 N/A 0.06 243.28 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PaySign Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. PaySign Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

PaySign Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.25% for PaySign Inc. with consensus target price of $16.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PaySign Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 57.6% respectively. About 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year PaySign Inc. has 300.85% stronger performance while OneSmart International Education Group Limited has -5.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors PaySign Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.