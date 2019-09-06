Contrasting of PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

We are comparing PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 11 19.63 N/A 0.06 243.28 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.99 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PaySign Inc. and Deluxe Corporation. Deluxe Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PaySign Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PaySign Inc. and Deluxe Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

PaySign Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Deluxe Corporation has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PaySign Inc. Its rival Deluxe Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PaySign Inc. and Deluxe Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 90.2%. About 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year PaySign Inc. was more bullish than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats Deluxe Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.