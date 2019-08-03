Contrasting of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 106 7.71 N/A 2.10 52.70 Capital One Financial Corporation 87 1.90 N/A 11.56 8.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation. Capital One Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PayPal Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Capital One Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. From a competition point of view, Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PayPal Holdings Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of PayPal Holdings Inc. is $115.1, with potential upside of 7.48%. Competitively the consensus price target of Capital One Financial Corporation is $106.5, which is potential 18.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Capital One Financial Corporation seems more appealing than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares and 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares. About 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Capital One Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors PayPal Holdings Inc. beats Capital One Financial Corporation.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.