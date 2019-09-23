Contrasting of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Since Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 11.39 N/A 0.76 134.86 Rapid7 Inc. 54 8.86 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Paylocity Holding Corporation and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.7 shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rapid7 Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Rapid7 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Rapid7 Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 14.59% upside potential and an average price target of $115. Competitively Rapid7 Inc. has an average price target of $61.29, with potential upside of 19.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Rapid7 Inc. looks more robust than Paylocity Holding Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paylocity Holding Corporation and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Rapid7 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Rapid7 Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.