Contrasting of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Both Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 102 2.72 35.66M 0.76 134.86 Medallia Inc. 33 0.00 52.45M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Paylocity Holding Corporation and Medallia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paylocity Holding Corporation and Medallia Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 35,050,127.78% 17.1% 2.5% Medallia Inc. 158,602,963.41% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medallia Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Paylocity Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medallia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and Medallia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s upside potential is 18.36% at a $115 average price target. On the other hand, Medallia Inc.’s potential upside is 66.18% and its average price target is $47.56. The data provided earlier shows that Medallia Inc. appears more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 0% of Medallia Inc. shares. About 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.4% of Medallia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 8 of the 13 factors Medallia Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.