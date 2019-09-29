Contrasting of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation has 66.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 34,824,218.75% 17.10% 2.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 35.66M 102 134.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Paylocity Holding Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

$115 is the average price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation, with a potential upside of 20.89%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%. Given Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity Holding Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paylocity Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Paylocity Holding Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.7 shows that Paylocity Holding Corporation is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Paylocity Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.