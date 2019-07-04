Contrasting of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 179 22.52 N/A 2.45 83.39 SAP SE 114 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18

Table 1 demonstrates Paycom Software Inc. and SAP SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SAP SE is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycom Software Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Paycom Software Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SAP SE, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SAP SE on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, SAP SE which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. SAP SE is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Inc. and SAP SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 SAP SE 0 1 2 2.67

Paycom Software Inc.’s downside potential is -18.05% at a $193.2 average price target. On the other hand, SAP SE’s potential upside is 13.07% and its average price target is $158.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Paycom Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of SAP SE shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92% SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SAP SE.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors SAP SE beats Paycom Software Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.