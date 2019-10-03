Contrasting of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 230 2.34 48.52M 2.45 98.23 Qualys Inc. 80 4.56 33.62M 1.47 58.96

In table 1 we can see Paycom Software Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qualys Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Paycom Software Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Paycom Software Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Qualys Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 21,137,928.03% 0% 0% Qualys Inc. 42,162,026.59% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software Inc.’s current beta is 1.56 and it happens to be 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Qualys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Qualys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Inc. and Qualys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Paycom Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $209, while its potential downside is -0.35%. Competitively Qualys Inc. has a consensus price target of $94.4, with potential upside of 18.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Qualys Inc. looks more robust than Paycom Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 89% of Qualys Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Competitively, Qualys Inc. has 15.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. has stronger performance than Qualys Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.