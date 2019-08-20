Contrasting of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

As Application Software companies, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 205 21.80 N/A 2.45 98.23 Micro Focus International plc 24 2.15 N/A 3.43 6.09

Table 1 highlights Paycom Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Micro Focus International plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Paycom Software Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Paycom Software Inc. is presently more expensive than Micro Focus International plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Paycom Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Inc. and Micro Focus International plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

Paycom Software Inc. has a -17.30% downside potential and a consensus price target of $201.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Micro Focus International plc is $21, which is potential 9.32% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Micro Focus International plc looks more robust than Paycom Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 18.77% of Micro Focus International plc shares. Insiders owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Micro Focus International plc -1.6% -21.93% -11.95% -11.71% 3.56% 0.55%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Micro Focus International plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Micro Focus International plc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.