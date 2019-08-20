Contrasting of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and Its Rivals

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PAVmed Inc. has 12.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PAVmed Inc. has 4.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PAVmed Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -226.20% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PAVmed Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PAVmed Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.88 2.84 2.79

PAVmed Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 200.06%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 77.73%. Given PAVmed Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PAVmed Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PAVmed Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

PAVmed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, PAVmed Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. PAVmed Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Dividends

PAVmed Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors PAVmed Inc.’s competitors beat PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.