Contrasting of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and Its Peers

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PAVmed Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -228.00% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PAVmed Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PAVmed Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

PAVmed Inc. presently has an average price target of $3, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.70%. With higher probable upside potential for PAVmed Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think PAVmed Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PAVmed Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAVmed Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, PAVmed Inc.’s rivals have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PAVmed Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Dividends

PAVmed Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PAVmed Inc.’s peers beat PAVmed Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.